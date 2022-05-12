RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – Upchurch Elementary School went on lockdown Thursday afternoon after Hoke County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the premises for reports of shots fired.

Once deputies arrived, they immediately locked down the school and began searching for potential threats in and around the school, a post on the Hoke County’s Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

However, deputies were able to determine the fired shots were not from school grounds.

Capt. Steven Blakley told CBS 17 deputies determined the shots were fired “from a good distance away after standard procedure of locking down the school” and the sheriff’s office is “still looking into the case, but need the public’s help in getting (more of) a lead.”