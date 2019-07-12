ShotSpotter alert leads Rocky Mount police to scene of fatal double-shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A ShotSpotter alert led Rocky Mount police to the scene of a fatal double-shooting Friday morning, according to a press release from the department.

Officers responded to the 1100-block of Long Avenue at 12:59 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Dequan Xavier Dickens, of Rocky Mount, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Police also found a woman who had been shot, but they did not release her age.

The woman was taken to Vidant Hospital in Greenville for treatment. Police did not say what condition she’s in.

The shooting is currently under investigation and anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text–A–Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

