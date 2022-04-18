ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A 57-year-old man was arrested Sunday following a shooting on Mullins Street in Rocky Mount, police said.

At 11 p.m., a Shotspotter activation led Rocky Mount officers to the 500 block of Mullins Street where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said David Maynor was identified as the suspect.

He was located at his home and arrested.

Police executed a search warrant on Maynor’s home which resulted in a firearm being seized.

Maynor was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated and released from UNC Nash Health Care.