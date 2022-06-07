ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One 18-year-old and four minors were arrested in a traffic stop by Rocky Mount police, which all started with a ShotSpotter activation.

Police responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday to the 700 block of S. Howell Street and the 800 block of Garvis Street in response to ShotSpotter activations. It was during this response that officers saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police said they were able to catch up to the vehicle and carry out a traffic stop on Clyde Street. where they found the driver, identified as Hager Alhawas, 18, and four juveniles, between the ages of 14-16, who were also inside the vehicle, a Rocky Mount police department release said.

During the stop, officers searched the vehicle and found a firearm magazine. Then, police said, a K-9 track led to the seizure of three handguns and one rifle on Peter Street. Additionally, one handgun was reported stolen from Wilmington, police said.

The officers, after stopping the vehicle, were notified by 911 dispatchers of a residence and two vehicles that had been damaged by projectiles. Police said the victim at the residence did not sustain injuries.

The person at the residence told police he was laying on the couch of the living room when the shooting took place.

Alhawas received a $10,000 secured bond and was charged with:

Discharging a weapon into occupied property;

2 counts of injury to real property;

4 counts of contributing to delinquency of a juvenile;

Operating without a license.

Each juvenile was secured to the Wake Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with:

Discharging a weapon into occupied property;

2 counts of injury to real property;

Possession of handgun by a minor.

In a press release Tuesday, criminal investigation division commander, Captain James Staten said, “The Rocky Mount Police Department continues to be vigilant and proactive in our efforts to decrease gun violence.”

Staten also asked citizens to lock their vehicles and secure valuables, including firearms.

“Prevention is key to keeping the youth from accessing weapons,” Staten added.