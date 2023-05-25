RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said ShotSpotter notified them to a deadly shooting Tuesday night.

At 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to the 200 block of Park Avenue in reference to a Shotspotter notification. Shortly after, police received a call about shooting with injuries.

ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection technology. Police are automatically dispatched to a scene with no 911 call required. Developers of the software says it can help police get to the scene quicker so they can collect evidence and have a better chance of catching the suspects and saving lives. RMPD began using the technology in 2011.

Durham and Goldsboro police also use ShotSpotter to detect gunshots.

Police found 36-year-old Lakendrick Powell shot when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RMPD said their investigation indicates this is not a random threat to the community. They say Powell was likely targeted.

The Rocky Mount Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, call Crimestoppers at 252-977-1111 for cash rewards, or Text-A-Tip (text RMPOL and your message) to 274637.