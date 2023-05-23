ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Rocky Mount Police Department tracked down and arrested a man after receiving a tip from the gunshot detection technology, ShotSpotter.

Around 6:43 a.m. officers received a Shotspotter activation for the 1100 block of Liberty Street. While coming to the scene, police were notified by a person that a car was broken into.

The person saw the suspect, later identified as Bobby Raquan Davis Jr., 22, fleeing the scene and shooting a handgun, according to police.

Cpl. Strickland and bloodhound Bucky were able to track Davis Jr. to a home where he was hiding inside. After getting a search warrant, officers said they located and arrested Davis Jr. and found the gun.

Davis Jr. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted break/enter of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, along with having an outstanding parole warrant. He received a $125,000 bond.

There were no injuries from the shots fired and no ongoing threat to the community from this incident, police said.