‘Sigh of relief’ after Tar River hits major flood stage and starts receding in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar River slowing started creeping back Friday after overflowing a day earlier.

The river crested at 27.25 feet Thursday morning and receded to 23.79 feet Friday afternoon.

“Once it stops we all kind of give a sigh of relief. Now it’s just a waiting game for it to go down,” said David Cooke.

Cooke owns Cooke’s Garage on Melton Drive. The road, and the businesses were both still flooded Friday.

Cooke says he tried to put tools and equipment into trucks and raised lifts inside the garage, but he didn’t have enough time to get everything.

“This didn’t give us too much warning. We all thought it was going to go away. Many, many times has it been in the street and gone away. That’s what we were hoping for,” he said.

He estimated up to four feet of water was inside the garage, adding water usually only gets that high during a hurricane.

“I had no idea it was going to be this bad,” he said.

The area is no stranger to flooding, but Thursday’s crest was the third-highest level on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The highest crest was 31.66 ft on September 17, 1999. The second highest was recorded at 28.73 ft on October 10, 2016

More headlines from CBS17.com: