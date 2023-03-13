PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Siler City man has been charged after a woman said she was held against her will, assaulted, and sexually abused.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on March 3 about an assault that had taken place in the 17000 block of U.S. 64 in Siler City.

The victim knew her assailant, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators observed on the victim injuries consistent with an assault.

On Tuesday, Wesley Roy Stacey, 43, of Siler City, was arrested and charged with crimes against nature, assault by strangulation, first-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female.

He was placed in the Chatham County Jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on March 27.