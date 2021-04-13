Siler City pastor faces child sex crimes, kidnapping charges

Oscar Jimenez

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Siler City pastor faces more than 20 counts of child sex crimes while authorities follow up with other potential victims.

Oscar Jimenez, 53, was charged on April 10 with 10 counts of first-degree kidnapping, 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, nine counts of sexual battery and five counts of statutory sex offense with a child.

The charges come after Siler City police learned a juvenile was sexually assaulted.

Police did not say when the incidents occurred.

Siler City said there could be more victims and investigators are working on contacting them.

Jimenez is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

