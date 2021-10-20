Siler City restaurant reopens 10 days after 1 killed, 3 hurt when car plowed into it

A car crashed into the front of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City on Oct. 8, 2021. (Amy Cutler/CBS 17)

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – A drive-in restaurant in Siler City that was the site of a deadly crash reopened on Tuesday.

Mark McKinney, 64, who was a pastor at a Wake County church, was killed on Oct. 9 when a car ran off the road and plowed into a group of people outside of Johnson’s Drive-In in Siler City. Three other people were injured, police said.

The restaurant was closed until Tuesday. Concrete barriers were installed in front of the business “for peace of mind,” according to a Facebook post.

McKinney died at the scene. A 77-year-old woman was airlifted to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill in serious condition. The two others who were injured, a 39-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were not seriously hurt.

The driver, 60-year-old John Salvatore Graviano, faces several charges in connection with the crash. Police said he was driving west on E. Eleventh Street (U.S. 64) but instead crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle that was making a left turn onto E. Raleigh Street from E. Eleventh Street.