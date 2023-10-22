SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Saturday afternoon fire heavily damaged a bank in a Chatham County town, officials said.

The incident was reported around 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at 413 N 2nd Ave. in Siler City, according to a news release from the Siler City Fire Department.

Crews were already at a nearby car crash when a police officer spotted smoke coming from the roof of the bank.

Photo from Siler City Fire Department

Several fire departments responded and “worked hard to control the fire,” the news release said.

Fire damaged several areas of the bank including the employee break room, mechanical room and restrooms. It’s unclear if any cash caught fire.

Heat and smoke from the fire damaged offices and the lobby. There was also water damage in those areas.

“Needless to say the bank will be closed for an undermined time,” the news release said.