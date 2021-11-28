Silver Alert issued for missing Harnett County teen girl

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenage girl in Harnett County.

Authorities are looking for Dulce Maria Pescador, 13, who is missing from her home in Angier, according to NCDPS.

The Silver Alert, which was issued just after midnight on Sunday, says that Pescador “is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

The teen is described as being approximately 5 foot 6 and weighing around 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at a home in the 1200-block of Denning Road and was wearing a gray and white striped shirt and Christmas pajama pants.

Pescador’s direction of travel or possible destination is unknown.

Anyone with information about the teen’s disappearance is asked to call the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at (910)-893-9111.