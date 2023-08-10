RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The sister of a man who is charged in the shooting death of a Wake County sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to commit an offense against the United States.

In what was supposed to be a pre-hearing Tuesday in U.S. Middle District Court in Greensboro, Adriana Marin-Sotelo made the guilty plea.

Authorities said Marin-Sotelo had supplied a getaway car to help her brother, Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, when he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, early April 30. He was held there after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

Alder was captured by authorities in Mexico on May 4.

Alder is charged in the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd in the line of duty near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads on Aug. 11, 2022. Two of Alder’s brothers are also charged in connection with Byrd’s death.