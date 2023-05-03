NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six suspects on federal gun and drug charges on Tuesday.

Six people were arrested after a multi-month investigation, Sheriff Keith Stone said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the arrests after presenting each case to a federal grand jury, who returned indictments in each case.

“The Nash County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for their assistance in these cases,” Stone said. “We would also like to thank the Nashville Police Department for their assistance in the federal investigation of Kenneth Pomeroy and Rodney Alligood.

“These types of cases could never be prosecuted if it wasn’t for the teamwork and collaboration of federal, state, and local agencies working together with the US Attorney’s Office to make a positive difference in our communities. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office would like to say thank you to everyone that was involved in our fight against gangs, drugs, and guns.”

Those arrested are: