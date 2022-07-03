RALEIGH, N.C. (STACKER/WNCN) — Americans know billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. But how many billionaires are located in the Raleigh-Durham area?

According to a Stacker report, the six wealthiest billionaires in North Carolina are all located within the Research Triangle Park.

Using data from Forbes, the North Carolina billionaires are ranked by net worth as of June 30.

#6. Mark Rein

– Net worth: $1 billion (#2,476 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Raleigh, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

Mark Rein is the Vice President of Epics Games, a Cary software developer and video game company in Cary. Rein is also a co-owner of the Carolina Hurricanes.

#5. Sergei Makhlai

– Net worth: $1.3 billion (#2,166 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: fertilizers

According to Forbes, Sergei Makhali is the co-owner of Togliattiazot, one of Russia’s biggest producers of nitrogen fertilizers.

#4. Dennis Gillings

– Net worth: $2.2 billion (#1,376 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Durham, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: clinical trials, Self Made

Dennis Gillings is the founder and director of IQVIA, a pharmaceutical research company located in Durham.

#3. John Sall

– Net worth: $3.0 billion (#990 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cary, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: software, Self Made

John Sall is the co-founder and executive vice president of SAS Institute, a software analytics company located in Cary.

#2. James Goodnight

– Net worth: $6.0 billion (#413 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cary, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: software, Self Made

James Goodnight is the co-founder and CEO of SAS Institute. According to Triangle Business Journal, Goodnight also owns The Umstead Hotel and Spa.

#1. Tim Sweeney

– Net worth: $7.6 billion (#279 wealthiest in the world)

– Residence: Cary, North Carolina

– Source of wealth: video games, Self Made

Tim Sweeny is the founder and CEO of Epic Games. According to the Citizen Times, Sweeny purchased large tracts of land in North Carolina for conservation and is one of the largest private landowners in the state.