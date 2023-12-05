RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 70 pounds of marijuana were seized during a traffic stop in Hoke County on Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office’s Special Operations Unit and Violent Crime Task Force was conducting traffic stops in the area of Davis Bridge Road when a blue Jeep SUV committed “multiple traffic violations.”

The driver, Dicorion Jashaun Leach, 32, was asked to step out of the vehicle because deputies could smell marijuana and saw a mini-Draco semi-automatic rifle.

A K-9 was deployed and conducted a free air sniff of the Jeep. The K-9 detected a positive scent and deputies began to search the vehicle. Detectives found 68 pounds of marijuana, over 120 THC vape pens and bulk currency.

Hoke County deputies seized 68 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop. (Hoke County Sheriff’s Office)

Leach was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking marijuana by possession, one count of trafficking marijuana by transport, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He received a $500,000 secured bond.