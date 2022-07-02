HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services is reporting that a skunk in Hillsborough was found to have rabies.

It marks the county’s fourth positive rabies test result of the year, according to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health.

Officials say the case originated Wednesday when a Hillsborough resident found a skunk in an area with her dog and livestock. They say they had some exposure to the skunk.

The resident contacted animal control and they removed the skunk for rabies testing.

A veterinarian from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services will evaluate the livestock, according to a release.

It says because the dog had a rabies vaccination, he will get a booster rabies vaccination within the required window of four days.

Veterinarians say this window applies to any dog, cat or ferret with a valid vaccination history when there’s a “reasonable suspicion of exposure.”

They say unvaccinated cats or dogs must be euthanized or quarantined for up to four months. Ferrets would need to be quarantined for six months.

According to North Carolina law, dogs, cats and ferrets older than four months must have a current and valid rabies vaccination at all times.

Orange County officials say anyone whose pet comes in contact with an animal that might be considered a rabies carrier should contact Animal Control immediately at 919-942-PETS (7387). If the event if contact is after business hours, you’re asked to call 911.