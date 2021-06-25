Slain Wake Forest mom worked at auto shop owned by man wanted in her murder

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The search continues for the man accused of murdering his former employee. Investigators said Bradley Hines, 45, is armed and dangerous.

He owns the auto body shop, My Guy Auto, where the victim worked until this past week.

Customers said Hines has owned that body shop for about four years. The victim, Heather Guild, 30, had worked in the office there for most of that time. Then abruptly earlier this week, customers said Hines told them he had to let her go.

Ashley Smith said she last heard from Guild last Friday, June 18. That’s the last time investigators said anyone heard from her.

“Heather was very, very funny, very fun… She was really sweet, and she was very dedicated to her work over there,” Smith said.

Smith is referring to My Guy Auto shop. Smith called Guild a friend and she also gets her car repaired at the Youngsville shop.

She said Guild has two boys that live with her ex-husband in New York.

“I’m very much in shock. I don’t really get that type of vibe from Brad that he would do anything like that,” Smith said.

Investigators said Guild’s mother reported her missing. That somehow led to a search of the My Guy Auto shop and a home Hines rents back in a wooded area off Gilcrest Farm Road.

During the search, her body was found inside.

CBS 17 asked authorities if the two were having an affair. Hines is married.

“That is still part of the investigation and therefore, I’m not prepared to comment,” said Terry Wright the chief of staff at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith said she spoke with Hines Wednesday and he told her Guild no longer worked there.

“All I know is they had some discrepancies and he just said, he had to let her go. He said ‘desperate people do desperate things’,” Smith said.

Deputies have already arrested another man, Ryan Curtis, 39. They said he lied to investigators when questioned about what happened. Authorities said Curtis likely worked at the body shop.

Hines will be charged with first degree murder, according to deputies

Authorities said they searched his Cary home but there were no signs of the 45-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.