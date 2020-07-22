BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a slaughterhouse fire Tuesday morning in Bailey.
Nash County officials said a call about the fire came in just after 9 a.m. concerning the fire at 3571 Friday Road.
The fire is at Custom Quality Packers, a slaughterhouse and food packing business.
As of 10:45 a.m., crews were still fighting the fire.
The plant was operational when the fire broke out, officials said.
One firefighter has been transported to a hospital for treatment of an injury. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.
CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Raleigh’s only pay-what-you-can restaurant reopens after remodel
- Slaughterhouse catches fire in Nash County; firefighter injured
- Some Americans getting more money from unemployment than they were from their jobs
- Wake Forest cancels town events through October due to COVID-19
- Former NC $10M lottery winner held without bond on murder charge