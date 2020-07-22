Slaughterhouse catches fire in Nash County; firefighter injured

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a slaughterhouse fire Tuesday morning in Bailey.

Nash County officials said a call about the fire came in just after 9 a.m. concerning the fire at 3571 Friday Road.

The fire is at Custom Quality Packers, a slaughterhouse and food packing business.

As of 10:45 a.m., crews were still fighting the fire.

The plant was operational when the fire broke out, officials said.

One firefighter has been transported to a hospital for treatment of an injury. The extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

