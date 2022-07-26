FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers in Fayetteville will be slowing down on some roads.

New speed limits will be going into effect Wednesday after the City Council previously approved the changes on June 13.

According to officials, the impacted roads and speed limits are:

Cliffdale Road between Raeford Road and Reilly Road, 45 mph. Current speed limit is 50 mph.

Pamalee Drive/Country Club Drive between Bragg Boulevard and Ramsey Street, 45 mph. Current speed limit is 50 mph.

Stoney Point Road between Dundle Road and the Hoke County Line, 45 mph. Current speed limit is 55 mph.

Officials said the changes are to help “make Fayetteville roads safer.”

N.C. DOT crews will install the new speed limit signs on Wednesday.