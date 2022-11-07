JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase.

According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a vehicle on Interstate 40 near the 322-mile marker that was going 30 mph in a 70-mph zone and the trooper suspected the driver was impaired.

The driver failed to stop for the lights and sirens and a chase was initiated, the NCHP stated. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rear-ended another vehicle.  The two occupants of the third-party vehicle sustained minor injuries. 

Luis Eduardo Velasquez, 26, was charged with:

  • felony speeding to elude arrest,
  • speeding,
  • reckless driving,
  • driving while impaired,
  • failure to heed light & siren
  • no operator’s license
  • open container after consuming alcohol,
  • resist public officer,
  • impede traffic by slow speed, and
  • failure to maintain lane control.

Velasquez remains in jail under a $40,000 secured bond. He was also charged with injury to personal property under a $2,500 secured bond.

The Highway Patrol told CBS 17 this had been the third chase in Johnston County in a 24-hour period.