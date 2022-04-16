BUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A small plane crashed near an airport in Franklin County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. near Crooked Creek Airport, which is about 4 miles north of Zebulon, according to a news release from the FAA.

The plane involved was a SGS 2-33 Glider and only the person piloting the plane was onboard at the time, the news release said.

Frank Swett, the property owner where the plane crashed, said a student was inside the plane but no one was injured.

The two-seat plane, with a registration number of N7784S, was built in 1969 and is registered to the North Carolina Soaring Association.

The North Carolina Soaring Association appears to be based at Crooked Creek Airport, according to the group’s website.

Swett said the foundation teaches teens and young adults how to fly gliders.