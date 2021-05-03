Smart car hit, kills pedestrian in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police said it is likely a Smart car hit and killed a 27-year-old man walking along N. Wesleyan Blvd on April 11.

Police said Matthew Pender was walking in the 1500 block of N. Wesleyan Blvd. when a Smart Fortwo hit and killed him.

Officers were called to the scene where they found Pender’s body in the ditch along with fragments of a vehicle’s headlight.

An investigation revealed the highlight belong to a 2007-2016 Smart Fortwo that is silver or white in color. The vehicle would have damage to its passenger side, possibly the hood, as well as the A-pillar.

Police said surveillance from nearby showed a Smart car traveling in the area the night of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin

County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to

CRIMES (274637). Your text is entirely anonymous.