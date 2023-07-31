LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was caught sleeping in a stolen vehicle parked on the property of a church in Littleton, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, a captain with the sheriff’s office received information of a suspicious vehicle parked on the property of Piney Grove Baptist Church in Littleton.

The captain was off duty, so he notified a deputy. When the deputy arrived at the church, he found 38-year-old Brandy Smoak of Smithfield asleep in the car.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy ran the tags on the car, and the car was stolen from Smithfield. The deputy also found out Smoak had outstanding warrants for larceny of a motor vehicle in Smithfield.

She was arrested for larceny of a stolen vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. Smoak received a $10,000 secured bond.