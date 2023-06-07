RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve stepped outside you’ve probably noticed the haze in the air. Much of the Triangle is under a Code Orange air quality alert as smoke from wildfires burning in Canada is drifting all the way to North Carolina.

Earlier Wednesday, much of central North Carolina was under a Code Red alert. In that case, doctors say it’s a good idea for people to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Dr. Aaron Vose, a pulmonologist at Duke University Hospital, says breathing smoke can stress your body. “The debris, the ash, the gaseous components that’s produced by the burning of those wildfire materials increases the degree of inflammation in your lungs and throughout the body,” he noted. “There’s some research that would suggest it could increase risk of things like stroke, heart attack and flares of diseases like asthma or COPD.”

That’s why some people who work outside are taking extra precautions. Some employees at Homewood Nursery and Garden Center in Raleigh chose to wear masks on Wednesday. The city of Raleigh spokesperson said city crews that work outside were encouraged to take frequent water breaks. Multiple local school districts limited outdoor activities, and some canceled or postponed field day.

“It’s important to pay significant attention to people who are particularly vulnerable, so the very young and the very old, and people who are known to have cardiac or pulmonary conditions,” Vose said, adding that the safest way to avoid air pollution is by staying inside with the windows closed and the air conditioner on.

“I think that a long-term exposure to particulates over the course of the day today could certainly lead to challenges over the next couple of days,” he added.

While one day outside may not cause permanent damage, he said that breathing polluted air frequently can have longer term consequences.

“We do know that repeated exposures to high degrees of air pollution in young people can lead to worsened lung health down the road,” he said.