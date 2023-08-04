RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When big storms come through our area, experts say you might find a snake closer to home.

It’s that time of year when you can expect more storms and heavier downpours, and just as we look to escape the rain, so do snakes.

“When they’ve been displaced, they’re just like we are. They’re not happy about not being in their homes,” said Dr. Clyde Sorenson, Professor of Entomology at North Carolina State University.

If a major storm rolls through, snakes might seek that shelter closer to buildings and yard debris.

“They may be moving around, they’re oftentimes going to be in places that are unfamiliar to them, and so they end up in some odd places,” Sorenson explained. “But they don’t want to have anything to do with us.”

When it comes time for clean-up, where you put your hands and feet matter.

It’s a good idea to wear long pants and boots and watch what you touch when removing debris.

You’ll also want to keep an eye on kids, and pets.

“It’s normally a dog because dogs are pretty curious,” said Dr. Stacey Amelio, a veterinarian at North Hills Animal Hospital & Resort. “They’re the ones smelling around, smelling in the leaves.”

She said she typically sees more snake bites from June to September when they’re active.

File photo of a copperhead snake

“In general, we deal with copperheads in this part,” she explained. “I haven’t seen a single other venomous snake bite.”

She said those bites are very rarely deadly, but it’s a good idea to bring your pet to the vet to get them checked out and prevent infections and swelling.

“If your dog has a snake bite, don’t panic,” Amelio said. “Contact your veterinarian, get an appointment, go in and get your dog evaluated.”

As for the snake, experts say to leave it alone and it will slither away.

“They recognize us as the threats that we are, and if given just some opportunity, the snake will retreat and go the other way,” Dr. Sorenson said. “It’s hard for a lot of people to do, but we need to respect the legless. They’re doing valuable work for us and we ought to try and appreciate them.”