Snow falls in Person County as multi-hazard storm system moves across NC

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – While cold rain fell in the Triangle early Monday, snow began to cover the ground in parts of Person County.

A CBS 17 crew in Roxboro reported snow falling just after 9 a.m.

Snow in that area was expected as a storm system moved across central North Carolina.

The system is bringing flooding, gusty winds, and some snow with it.

Cold air will continue to move in on Monday and temperatures will quickly drop near freezing allowing the change over to snow.

The best chance for snow will be in northern North Carolina and southern Virginia, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 4 p.m. – Granville, Person, and Mecklenburg counties.