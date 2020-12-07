Snow flurries fall in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Snow flurries have been spotted in Orange County as wet weather moves across Central North Carolina on Monday.
A batch of rain is moving east from the Triad has produced a few snowflakes in the western part of the Triangle.
CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein said there will not be accumulation or travel impacts – just some flakes to watch drift to the ground.
Twitter user Greg Lee sent CBS 17 video of flurries in Hillsborough around 4 p.m.
