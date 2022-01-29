Snow mostly misses Triangle, but RDU has some delays, cancellations as blizzard hits Northeast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Rain Friday night turned into a light dusting of snow by Saturday morning in most areas of the Triangle.

Many areas had up to 1 inch of snow with some spots like Cary seeing slightly more than others. Orange County had up to 1.5 inches in some areas.

Over at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, dozens of flights were canceled or delayed mainly from the northeast as a blizzard moves through.

In areas like Long Island, New York, crews were working to plow as much snow as they can. Areas like the Jersey Shore and Long Island are expected to get as much as 18 inches of snow.

New York City likely will receive 4 to 8 inches of snow.

In Massachusetts, it was barely possible to see the water on Revere Beach — with much of it completely covered with ice.

Strong winds also hit both the Triangle as well as parts of the northeast.

Officials say that although we didn’t get as much snow, there are icy spots on the roadways. Officials say drivers should be on alert for black ice on elevated surfaces, especially Sunday morning.