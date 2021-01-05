Snow possible later this week in Central NC; cold rain more likely

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The new year has started cool and, at times, wet, but by the end of this week it could also get snowy in Central North Carolina.

An area of low pressure moving in from the south this Friday will likely bring cold rain to Central North Carolina.

There is also a small chance that some snow could mix in, but don’t get your hopes too high as it is still a longshot and several days away.

While the rain and chilly temperatures are looking likely Friday, there may not be enough cold air to turn that rain to snow for a prolonged period of time.

Highs Friday may struggle to get out of the 30s in most places, so it definitely won’t be a comfortable or warm day.

A perfect snow set up for central North Carolina would have much colder air already in place as well as a continuing supply of cold air coming from the north. It looks like we won’t have those two key elements in place to produce a good snow event this Friday.

So, for now, the forecast calls for cold rain with some snow mixing in especially in the morning and possibly a few snowflakes as the system wraps up Friday night.

We are still several days out from this event and many things can still change so stay tuned for the latest forecast on CBS 17.