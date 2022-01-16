Snow, sleet and rain: Winter storm leaves snow and ice across Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It snowed. It sleeted. It rained.

The Triangle became a little bit of a Winter Wonderland on Sunday.

CBS 17 crew Hayley Fixler and Darrell Pryor took a tour around the viewing area, checking out road conditions throughout the day.

Starting early in the morning, crews headed south on I-95, to look at what was happening in Fayetteville.

At the time, it was just raining.

But as crews headed towards Sanford – things changed.

The windshield wipers and mirrors on the CBS 17 Weather Beast were dripping with icicles.

The top of the truck and the antennas were surrounded by thick layers of sleet.

The crew then began to journey to Orange County.

They stopped in Pittsboro, and caught a young child trying to sled down her driveway, despite the little amount of sleet built up in front of her home

It’s typically a 40-minute drive from Sanford to Orange County, but because of the road conditions, it took CBS 17 crews took over an hour and 15 minutes to get there.

The concrete roads were slick with sleet and ice.

The salt and plow trucks made their way down Highway 54 to help people who did decide to venture outside.

“We’re just trying to do some shopping,” said Serenella Iovino.

She and her husband decided to make a quick trip to a Chapel Hill Lowes Food store.

“The roads were slippery, and we’re not used to seeing snow, but it exists so we have to face it,” laughed Iovino.

They weren’t the only ones braving the elements.

“I didn’t think it was going to come down like this,” admitted Jose Orrtia. “This is a last-minute type of thing.

While he took his chance out on the roads, he wasn’t advising others to do the same.

“It’s getting pretty bad on the roads, if you don’t have four-wheel drive it would probably be a bad idea,” said Orrtia.