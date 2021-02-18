‘So far, so good’: NCDOT says bridges remain clear as ice accumulates on trees north of Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina transportation officials said there have been no reports of any accumulation on bridges or overpasses as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Marty Homan with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said ice is however accumulating on trees and powerlines in Granville and Person counties.

Very few power outages have been reported in those counties, according to Duke Energy. The majority of the state’s outages are in the mountains near Highlands and Waynesville.

CBS 17’s Joseph Holloway is in Roxboro and said some surfaces have a slight glaze of ice but nothing major.

In Raleigh, cold rain continued to fall as the temperature remained above freezing.

Homan told CBS 17 that the NCDOT is advising everyone to, “Please stay home if you can. If you must head out on the roads, please be very careful. Slow down and take your time. If you see any of our crews out, please give them plenty of room to do their jobs.”