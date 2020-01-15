So where’s the money? NCGOP plan to issue refund checks to taxpayers still on hold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican House Speaker Tim Moore says he aims to pass a bill that would lead to refund checks going out to taxpayers when the General Assembly returns in the spring.

Last summer, Moore and Republican Senate leader Phil Berger announced a plan to issue the checks after learning the state had a surplus of nearly $900 million.

Under that plan, which passed the Senate last year, individual taxpayers would be eligible for refunds up to $125. That amount would go up to as much as $250 for married couples filing jointly. It would cost more than $5 million to process and mail the checks to taxpayers, according to a fiscal note accompanying the bill.

“Give that money, which came from the people, back to the people because it’s more than we needed last year to fund state government,” said Berger.

The bill the Senate passed never cleared the House.

In late October, House lawmakers briefly discussed tying the refund checks to a bailout of the struggling Roanoke Rapids Theater. That measure never went forward.

“The provision that the Senate supports is a clean refund to the taxpayers, without any kind of excess baggage on other issues that really should be talked about separately,” said Berger.

At the conclusion of a brief legislative session Tuesday, Speaker Moore said he plans to revive the issue during the short session, which begins April 28.

“There’s all the talk about where are we going as an economy? Is there gonna be an upturn, a downturn? Who knows what? Things are looking strong. Things are looking great. My plan is that we try to move it in the short session,” Moore said.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has been critical of the idea since Republicans first proposed it last year, describing it as a “gimmick.”

He’s said that surplus money should go toward other priorities, such as education funding. The General Assembly adjourned Tuesday without resolving the impasse over the state budget, including how much to pay teachers.

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri (D-Wake) voted against the measure when the Senate took it up last year.

“I think the idea of providing refunds now to taxpayers when we’re not addressing the most immediate need, which is making sure that we invest in public education, that’s where our first and foremost priority ought to be,” he said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now