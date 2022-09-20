One month in and Raleigh’s social district is booming (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17).

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Since the state legislature passed HB 890 in Sept. 2021 allowing for social districts, interest has grown for the idea in larger cities across central North Carolina.

It has been one month since Raleigh leaders implemented its first pilot social district area where people can open-carry drinks.

Fayetteville is considering adding a social district to its downtown area.

Over the summer, Downtown Durham Inc. surveyed business owners about the idea, showing 80 percent are in favor.

Durham councilmember Leonardo Williams said the Durham City Council could see a proposal for a Social District as early as October.

A Raleigh city spokesperson said city officials haven’t received any complaints from businesses since starting the Sip n’ Stroll last month.

City leaders will get an update early next year, then decide the next steps for the future of the social district.

Tray Wilson, a bartender at The London Bridge, said he has seen more to-go drinks since joining the program, especially if there’s an event or conference happening nearby.

“It’s definitely bringing more foot traffic in and definitely more tips for the business,” Wilson said. “A lot of people come in here and get drinks and walk around, and then they go to the concert venue because it’s expensive to drink at a concert.”

That’s the case for Tim Savidge Tuesday night.

“We’re seeing a show at the Pour House tonight and we got there early so we figured we would walk around and have a beer,” Savidge said.

But Wilson said the biggest hurdle is still getting the word out to customers.

“It’s off and on, everybody is still getting used to it,” Wilson said.

The Raleigh Sip n’ Stroll area stretches from the City Market, to Fayetteville St., to the Warehouse District seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.