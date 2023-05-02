NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old Rocky Mount man has been arrested and charged with breaking into 23 vehicles.

On April 27, Nash County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Bend of the River Rd and River Walk Drive in reference to someone breaking into about 14 vehicles and stealing multiple items overnight.

Detectives began working on this case and several security surveillance cameras captured the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect image was posted on a local anti-crime Facebook page on April 28 and within 12 hours there were six separate leads identifying the suspect in the video as Cody Ulrich.

On Monday, Nash County sheriff’s detectives conducted a search warrant at Ulrich’s

residence. Several stolen items were recovered from the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives were also able to identify Ulrich as the suspect that committed several other vehicle break-ins which happened during the past month as well.

Ulrich was charged with the following:

23 felony breaking and entering to motor vehicle,

larceny of firearm,

four misdemeanor larceny,

felony larceny, and

felony attempted breaking and entering to motor vehicle.

His secured bond was set at $117,000.