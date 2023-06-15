RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some United States Army Troops at Fort Liberty are struggling to keep food on the table while defending our freedom.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 22,000 active-duty service members across the nation qualify for food stamps.

“The military has to remain competitive with other employers and I think this going a long way in doing that,” LTC Mark T. Newdigate, U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Commander (Raleigh) said.

Money connected to a U.S. House Republican Defense Appropriations bill could give military troops a serious financial boost. If the budget bill passes, it would guarantee that even the lowest-ranking service members would earn at least $31,000 annually in base pay. This would be in addition to compensation in the form of housing/food stipends and free health care. The increase could also have an impact on military recruitment.

“Pay increase such as this also gives lower enlisted soldiers an opportunity to have just a little bit more discretionary spending to where they can invest and invest it into their own retirement system so the new retirement system doesn’t require someone to spend a full 20 years in the military before they receive a pension,” LTC Newdigate said.

Lawmakers have until October to decide on the bill. The bill would also prohibit surgery or hormone therapy for transgender troops, eliminate the military’s deputy inspector general for diversity and inclusion position, and prevent pay for travel and leave for service members seeking abortions.

This bill is also separate from the 5.2 percent pay raise troops are expected to receive starting next year.

