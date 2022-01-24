Some central NC schools on 2-hour delay Tuesday because of possible icy roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some central North Carolina school districts will operate on a delay Tuesday after a weekend snowstorm hit the area late Friday and early Saturday.

School officials said that although many roads are clear, there are some roads that have “areas of concern” that could be unsafe early Tuesday.

“We encourage all drivers, especially our teen drivers, to drive with caution in the early morning hours and to avoid icy roadways,” Johnston County Public Schools said in a news release.

The following school districts are on a two-hour delay for Tuesday:

Edgecombe County Schools

Johnston County Public Schools

Halifax County Schools

Johnston County school officials said breakfast will be served when students arrive, and early morning care will open two hours later than its normal start time.