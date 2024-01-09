RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms hit central North Carolina with tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday afternoon and night, some school districts have chosen to operate on a delay for Wednesday.
One school system said the delay would allow for building and road assessments — with the possible option of closing for the day.
Here is the list so far:
Harnett County Schools
Harnett County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay to allow the safest travel for Wednesday.
Moore County Schools
Moore County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday. A final decision about possibly closing schools will be made by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Northampton County Schools
Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday.
Schools just outside central North Carolina are also on a two-hour delay, including Davie County, Stokes County, Mount Airy, Surry County, Yadkin County and Wilkes County.
Check back for updates to this list.