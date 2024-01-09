RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As storms hit central North Carolina with tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday afternoon and night, some school districts have chosen to operate on a delay for Wednesday.

One school system said the delay would allow for building and road assessments — with the possible option of closing for the day.

Here is the list so far:

Harnett County Schools

Harnett County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay to allow the safest travel for Wednesday.

Moore County Schools

Moore County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay for Wednesday. A final decision about possibly closing schools will be made by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northampton County Schools

Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Wednesday.

Schools just outside central North Carolina are also on a two-hour delay, including Davie County, Stokes County, Mount Airy, Surry County, Yadkin County and Wilkes County.

Check back for updates to this list.