Some forced to seek shelter while driving through Isaias in NC

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Isaias packed a punch as it barreled through North Carolina Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Heavy winds and rain in Wilson County caused drivers to pull off the road to seek shelter at hotels.

“I had to pull over a few times…it’s really bad. I just been riding around for an hour looking for a hotel room because it’s bad out here. You can’t drive in this,” said one driver seeking shelter.

One man all the way from New Bern came to a Wilson County hotel to escape the weather.

“I couldn’t see and water started building up on the highway so I decided to pull over,” said Ira Brown.

In Wayne County, two emergency shelters were set up for people with nowhere else to go. Screening questionnaires and temperature checks with a reading under 99.5 were needed for entry.

“You’ll notice in our shelters we have screening measures that go into place. The downside of that is our shelter capacity is sometimes cut in half now so we’re really this hurricane season urging people to stay at home if they can,” said Joel Gillie, a spokesperson with Wayne County.

There have been no reports of any injuries or major damage in our area at this time.

