Some NC lawmakers call for greater accountability and transparency after NCDOT furloughs thousands of employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are calls for greater accountability and transparency at the state Department of Transportation after the agency announced a plan Monday to furlough thousands of employees.

In an email, the NCDOT said the furloughs already had begun with executive leaders of the agency and would extend to all employees by the end of the month. DOT is anticipating a $300 million loss in revenue by the end of June. With people staying at home, the agency is taking in much less money from sources like the gas tax and car sales.

The furloughs would apply to more than 9,000 full-time employees.

“They’re the first ones on the scene to keep us going and yet they can’t depend on the state to pay them accordingly,” said Suzanne Beasley, of the State Employees Association of North Carolina.

Under DOT’s plan, executive leaders have to take off 30 hours unpaid by June 26. That drops to 25 hours for senior leaders and 20 hours for all other full-time employees. The furloughs are expected to save the agency about $7 million, said DOT spokesman Steve Abbott.

Though DOT cited the COVID-19 pandemic in outlining its furlough plan, Beasley said issues at the agency go back years.

“So, we think it’s disingenuous at best to say that these problems are coming directly from the COVID-19 crisis,” she said. “This has been going on for years. SEANC actually started asking questions way back in 2015.”

Officials at DOT declined our requests for interviews Monday and Tuesday.

“Our employees are committed and dedicated which makes this decision so difficult,” said Secretary Eric Boyette in an email.

Earlier this month, state Auditor Beth Wood (D) released an audit of the DOT that found the agency had planned to spend $5.94 billion in fiscal year 2019 but overspent by $742 million “and was in danger of falling below the statutory cash floor.”

“They push that out to 14 district offices, and they’re not monitoring if the district officers are spending in accordance with that spend plan,” Wood said in an interview with CBS 17. “If somebody else outside of the agency had been overseeing this, no matter who that is… they would have been able to keep up with the fact that these 14 divisional offices were spending way over what they had been allocated.”

Wood will testify about her findings Wednesday before a state Senate committee.

“It’s sort of an off-books accounting. And, we really don’t know to date how much money they’ve already spent and expect to be reimbursed for. We don’t know how much money is already tied up,” Wood said. “We specifically recommended that there be more oversight, some sort of oversight. The other piece of it is, you have to step back and ask why wasn’t there any?”

The DOT previously laid off temporary and contract workers last year, citing financial issues exacerbated by recent hurricanes and other severe weather incidents. The agency also has delayed dozens of construction projects.

Republican legislative leaders say they’re considering various reforms, including how the Board of Transportation is chosen. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) has the authority to appoint the board’s 19 members.

“I think there probably needs to be some oversight that goes beyond the Board of Transportation and beyond the Secretary of Transportation,” said Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham).

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) accused the agency of “serious mismanagement”

“We’re going to need to probably pass some bills to reform this. There’s no reason that DOT got into this situation,” he said. “I’m willing to look at a bond, a revenue bond to help the Department of Transportation to get road projects going in this state, but it’s going to have to be coupled with reforms to make sure the department doesn’t get itself into a mess like this again.”

Ford Porter, a spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper said, “The Governor directed the Department of Transportation to undergo an outside review to ensure its ability to respond to disasters and complete projects in communities across the state and he expects the Department to take decisive action to continue to serve North Carolinians. Legislative leaders previously voted to limit the amount of funding reserves DOT can keep on hand and they should work with the administration to address the severe impacts of revenue loss from COVID-19.”