Some schools north of Triangle to close or delay opening Monday after ice storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After an ice storm hit northern North Carolina and southern Virginia over the weekend, thousands are still without power.

Freezing rain led to ice and many downed trees, which have cut power for more than 36,000 customers in the state. At the height of the storm Saturday, nearly 195,000 customers were without power.

With power still out on Monday in some areas, several school districts have decided to close or delay or go remote.

Here is the list of school systems that have announced changes for Monday.

Granville County – 2-HOUR DELAY

Remote Learning Centers at our elementary and middle schools will also operate on a 2-hour delay.

Mecklenburg County, Virginia – CLOSED

Also, Virtual Parent Night events for Monday will be postponed.

Vance County – REMOTE

Remote workday for all staff and an asynchronous instructional day for all students.

Meal pickup is canceled.

Caswell County – CLOSED

Teacher workday with staff using Plan B; however, all staff must check with their supervisor to discuss making up the time and whether or not the building is accessible.