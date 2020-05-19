Some Triangle baseball leagues eye Phase 2 of reopening for games

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — America’s pastime will be played this summer. While games are not being played yet, some local teams are holding practices.

“It’s so satisfying to be out with them,” baseball coach Joey Collins said.

Collins has been coaching baseball for 20 years. But his work and the sport has been put on hold.

“Devastating — a lot of these kids, they couldn’t play ball in middle school, high school or any type of baseball,” he explained.

As a private academy, DPC Baseball in Clayton never closed.

“We have guys going into the first round this year need a place to train. We had MLB players here training. We’ve had college athletes, Triple A players here training. Football players here training,” said Murray Pool Jr., the owner of DPC Baseball.

Slowly, the younger players have come back.

“It really hasn’t been specified on what you can and can’t do exactly,” Pool said.

With little guidance from the Governor, leagues are developing plans. They view Phase Two of the reopening, which could start Friday, as their chance to start back up.

Some recreational leagues said they could begin playing this weekend. Some travel baseball leagues are set to begin June 6.

USA Baseball, the national governing body for baseball in the United States, released a modified on-field programming schedule Monday. They said their cup games will begin July 24.

