SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 29, deputies found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence. He was later identified as Randy Martin Kelly.

Joseph Martin Kelly was wanted for the murder of his father, Randy, after arrest warrants were issued last Thursday.

On Wednesday, deputies found a deceased male in a wooded area on Buckhorn Road. The male was identified as Joseph.

An investigation revealed that Joseph died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Multiple agencies assisted with the investigation including Lee County Emergency Services, Harnett County Emergency Services, Harnett County Sheriff’s Office and the department of Public Safety Probation/Parole/Corrections.