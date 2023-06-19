RALEIGH, NC – Black families celebrated Juneteenth by gathering at Robert’s Park in Raleigh for the 5th annual “Soul Food”, an event that celebrates the city’s Black community.

Juneteenth, United States’ newest federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Today, it serves as a celebration of Black culture.

At Robert’s Park, Soul Food organizer Emanuel “Poobie” Chapman says that just as it’s important for the Black community to come together during the hard times, it’s equally important to have that unity during times of joy.

“I want it to really be ingrained in our community that we can do something positive together and we could support each other together. Whether it’s basketball. We’ve got a lot of local vendors out here. We have some resources out here. We’ve got food trucks that’s really, really good. It’s hitting my nose as we speak,” Chapman said.

Chapman says he started the Soul Food Juneteenth celebration to honor those who sacrificed themselves in the fight against slavery and celebrate the freedom of Black people today.

Basketball was the centerpiece for the day. Community members enjoyed the food trucks and the live DJ while they gathered around a pickup game. Some involved in the event connected with Chapman through basketball, and he says that it’s important that Black youth have experiences like these from an early age.

Chapman says that Juneteenth celebrations were not a part of his childhood, learning about the holiday through his late grandfather. Chapman said, “I didn’t see anything about Juneteenth. He told me when I was ten years old. So, I think it’s important for our community from youth to elders together and celebrating something positive.”

Mirroring this sentiment, 30-year-old Tony Hines said that he did not have these experiences growing up. Instead, Hines said that he relied on the Boys and Girls Club for community. Now, he hopes that his five-year-old son can have these positive experiences.

“I’m trying to instill in him now so that when he grows up, he knows that he has other father figures that he can look up to,” said Hines, “Not just me, but he has a whole community that has his back.”