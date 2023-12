RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of S. Blount Street is closed due to a car crash near the intersection of S. Blount and E. Cabarrus streets, Raleigh police said.

Raleigh police are currently on scene and the accident was first reported at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid that area until the street reopens.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.