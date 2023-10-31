BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) – Southern Nash High School lifted a soft lockdown Tuesday morning after a Wilson County weekend shooting that injured four people.

The decision to go into a soft lockdown was made due to law enforcement searching for an SNHS student who allegedly was involved in a shooting over the weekend in Wilson County.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Nash County Public Schools officials recommended lifting the soft lockdown on Tuesday. Officials stress the measure was put in place out of precaution and not a specific threat to the school or NCPS.

A soft lockdown happens when there could be a potential threat, but the credibility of the situation has yet to be determined.

NCPS officials said they’re committed to minimizing the spread of false information and prioritizing the safety of NCPS schools.

As law enforcement continues to investigate this incident, there will be more law enforcement presence within and around the school.