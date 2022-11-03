SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southern Pines man faces multiple charges of statutory rape, police said Thursday.

The Southern Pines Police Department said Keishawn Bobby Brown, 21, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of statutory rape, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor, and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer.

Brown is being held at the Moore County Detention Center on a $652,000 secured bond and is due in court Nov. 16.

Police said they attempted to serve his criminal arrest warrant at his home on Talmadge Way in Southern Pines when he barricaded himself in the attic of the three-story apartment building.

Authorities say they had to use chemical munitions before special response team officers entered the attic and took Brown into custody.

No injuries were reported, police said.