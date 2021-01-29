Southern Pines man facing 30+ child sex crime charges following undercover investigation

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A Southern Pines man is being held on a $1 million bond on more than 30 child sex crime charges, according to the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

James Christopher Davis, 35, is facing nearly three dozen child sexual exploitation charges following a joint undercover investigation by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to the sheriff’s office, the three agencies conducted “an undercover investigation involving the distribution of child exploitation material on social media.”

“It is up to all of us to be aware of the dangers our children could face on the internet. As your Sheriff, you have my commitment that the Moore County Sheriff’s Office will stay aggressive in the continuous efforts to keep our children safe from online predators and such,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a press release.

Davis is charged with 17 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 17 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

His next court appearance is set for March 25.