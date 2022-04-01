SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Friday for a series of home break-ins over the past few weeks, Southern Pines police said.

Armani Montreiz Baldwin, 22, broke into a home on along the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue on March 16 and another home along the 100 block of Sullivan Drive on Thursday, a news release said.

Baldwin was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, and felony larceny. He was jailed on a $300,000 bond.

Police are also reviewing other recently reported breaking and entering incidents.

They asked anyone with information to contact the police department at 910-692-7031 or the tip line at 910-693-4110.