Southern Pines man shot to death early Friday, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN)– A 32-year-old man was killed in a Friday morning shooting just outside Carthage, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said.

Deputies responded to a shooting call from the 100 block of Merritt Drive, just east of the intersection of U.S. 501 and Highway 22.

Deputies found the body of William Earl Jones Wright, Jr., 32, of Southern Pines at the scene.

“The victim died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained,” Fields said.

Further information was not released.



The Moore County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to call the Crime Tip Line at (910) 947-4444 with any information concerning this case.